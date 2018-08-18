Estee Lauder Companies (EL) PT Set at $162.00 by Piper Jaffray Companies

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) has been assigned a $162.00 price objective by research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ target price points to a potential upside of 19.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $154.54 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $153.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.77.

NYSE:EL opened at $135.94 on Thursday. Estee Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $158.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $48.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,754,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,465,000 after acquiring an additional 127,787 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 31.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,527,000 after acquiring an additional 15,274 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 48.6% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 32,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

