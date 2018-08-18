Ethereum Dark (ETHD) Price Down 6.3% Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Dark (CURRENCY:ETHD) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. One Ethereum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00000665 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ethereum Dark has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. Ethereum Dark has a total market capitalization of $63,780.00 and $384.00 worth of Ethereum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00066569 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001283 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,689.02 or 3.86129695 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 40.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000141 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00075001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00001183 BTC.

Ethereum Dark Coin Profile

Ethereum Dark is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Ethereum Dark’s total supply is 3,019,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000 coins. The official website for Ethereum Dark is www.ethereumdark.net. Ethereum Dark’s official Twitter account is @ethereum_dark and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Dark

Ethereum Dark can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

