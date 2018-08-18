Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Accern Reports

Media stories about Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ever-Glory International Group earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the textile maker an impact score of 45.1016937884773 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of EVK remained flat at $$3.50 during trading hours on Friday. 272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,723. The company has a market cap of $47.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.88. Ever-Glory International Group has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $4.50.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.79 million for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 12.95%.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ever-Glory International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

