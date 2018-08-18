Evolus (EOLS) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald set a $35.00 target price on Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised Evolus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Evolus from $16.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.40.

NASDAQ:EOLS traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,216. Evolus has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The stock has a market cap of $553.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.15.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). equities analysts expect that Evolus will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kristine Romine acquired 2,200 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $62,788.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Alphaeon sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $18,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 27,840 shares of company stock valued at $797,007 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Evolus by 761.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 5,794 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth about $280,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evolus Company Profile

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

