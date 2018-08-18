Famous Dave’s of America (DAVE) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.14

Media coverage about Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Famous Dave’s of America earned a news sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.548911940477 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Get Famous Dave's of America alerts:

Shares of DAVE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,738. The company has a market capitalization of $62.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 317.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Famous Dave’s of America has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $9.65.

Famous Dave’s of America (NASDAQ:DAVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter. Famous Dave’s of America had a negative net margin of 8.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%.

In other news, insider David Kanen acquired 53,000 shares of Famous Dave’s of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $407,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 23.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Famous Dave’s of America Company Profile

Famous Dave's of America, Inc develops, owns, operates, and franchises barbeque restaurants under the Famous Dave's name. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items and delicious side dishes that are prepared using prepared proprietary seasonings, sauces, and mixes.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Famous Dave's of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Famous Dave's of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.