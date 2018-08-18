Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (FNHC) Director Richard W. Wilcox, Jr. Sells 7,500 Shares

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) Director Richard W. Wilcox, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $190,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of FNHC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.19. 208,538 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,943. The firm has a market cap of $312.82 million, a P/E ratio of 43.65 and a beta of 1.10. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $95.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.55 million. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 4.42%. sell-side analysts expect that Federated National Holding Co Common Stock will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNHC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $210,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Federated National Holding Co Common Stock in the second quarter valued at $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

About Federated National Holding Co Common Stock

FedNat Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

