Fiera Capital Corp Raises Position in 3M Co (MMM)

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,131,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 103,110 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 1.8% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in 3M were worth $419,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,148,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,593,985,000 after purchasing an additional 320,406 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in 3M by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,377,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,238,278,000 after acquiring an additional 257,182 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,644,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,016,000 after acquiring an additional 473,250 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in 3M by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,105,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,090,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,104,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $414,055,000 after acquiring an additional 125,387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In other news, insider Jon T. Lindekugel sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.01, for a total transaction of $1,301,294.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MMM. ValuEngine downgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut their price target on 3M from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $208.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on 3M from $210.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $234.03.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $204.77 on Friday. 3M Co has a 52-week low of $190.57 and a 52-week high of $259.77. The firm has a market cap of $118.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 51.31%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that 3M Co will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.32%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes; coated, non-woven, and bonded abrasives; adhesives; ceramics; sealants; specialty materials; purification products; closure systems for personal hygiene products; acoustic systems products; automotive components; and abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.