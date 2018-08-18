FireEye (FEYE) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut FireEye from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of FireEye in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded FireEye from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded FireEye from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.49.

FEYE stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,173,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,496. FireEye has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The information security company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.54 million. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 25.26% and a negative net margin of 37.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. research analysts predict that FireEye will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Mandia sold 15,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total transaction of $266,131.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,103,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,611,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FireEye by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,414 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares in the last quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC lifted its position in FireEye by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in FireEye by 656.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 120,879 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 104,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FireEye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. It offers vector-specific appliance, virtual appliance, and cloud-based solutions to detect and block known and unknown cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security products, email security solutions, and endpoint security solutions.

