Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (FCA) Director Scott Reid Buys 41,000 Shares

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA) Director Scott Reid purchased 41,000 shares of Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$287,410.00.

Shares of CVE FCA traded down C$1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$7.25. 65 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 824. Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp has a 12 month low of C$7.00 and a 12 month high of C$9.20.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

