First Commonwealth Financial (FCF) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. First Commonwealth Financial earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the bank an impact score of 47.2058121529484 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FCF. ValuEngine downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.29.

Shares of FCF traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.09. 286,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,896. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.01. First Commonwealth Financial has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.38 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

In related news, CEO T Michael Price sold 50,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.75, for a total transaction of $789,500.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,532.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary First Commonwealth Bank, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

