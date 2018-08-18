First Trust Advisors LP Has $18.78 Million Stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 23.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,964 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 37,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 112,913 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. BTIM Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 20,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.30, for a total value of $9,201,577.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 104,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,085,645.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 995 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.43, for a total transaction of $443,202.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,695 shares of company stock valued at $13,084,776 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

SHW opened at $443.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $326.68 and a 1-year high of $450.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 46.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 24.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.60.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Article: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.