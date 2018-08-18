First Trust Advisors LP Sells 23,701 Shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A (ERIE)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,701 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Erie Indemnity Company Class A were worth $20,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A by 426.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,089,000 after purchasing an additional 83,254 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 197,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,285,000 after purchasing an additional 57,944 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 53,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $914,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 51,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

ERIE opened at $126.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 0.47. Erie Indemnity Company Class A has a 1-year low of $106.63 and a 1-year high of $128.90.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A (NASDAQ:ERIE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $621.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.02 million. Erie Indemnity Company Class A had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 28.52%. equities research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity Company Class A will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 8th. Erie Indemnity Company Class A’s payout ratio is presently 85.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity Company Class A from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th.

In related news, SVP Louis F. Colaizzo acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $112.00 per share, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,936. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Class A Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

