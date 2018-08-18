First Trust Advisors LP Sells 96,632 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 212,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,632 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $19,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,556,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,115,000 after acquiring an additional 144,572 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 107,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039 shares during the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Shares of COF opened at $99.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Capital One Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $76.98 and a twelve month high of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.59. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Jory A. Berson sold 18,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $1,835,874.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,787 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $175,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,236,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,651 shares of company stock worth $30,395,892. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.90.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.