First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) Shares Sold by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 513.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 118.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 51.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $234,000.

NASDAQ FMB opened at $52.84 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $53.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 20th.

