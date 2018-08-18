Fiserv Inc (FISV) Insider Jeffery W. Yabuki Sells 50,000 Shares

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 467,380 shares in the company, valued at $36,754,763.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $79.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $80.00.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 44.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $63.50 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.90.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 97,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 69,980 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 95.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,079 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,012,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 531,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.