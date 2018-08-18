Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (FFC)

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:FFC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, July 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.114 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd.

Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE FFC opened at $19.25 on Friday. Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $18.28 and a 12-month high of $21.56.

About Flaherty&Crumrine Prfrd Scts Incm Fd

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Incorporated is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide its common shareholders with high current income consistent with the preservation of capital. It invests in a portfolio of preferred securities, such as taxable preferred securities and preferred stocks.

