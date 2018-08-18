FLO Hits 1-Day Volume of $37,764.00 (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One FLO coin can currently be bought for $0.0518 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade By Trade and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, FLO has traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a total market capitalization of $7.56 million and $37,764.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get FLO alerts:

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000836 BTC.

BlazeCoin (BLZ) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Arepacoin (AREPA) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

EscrowCoin (ESCO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002983 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 145,817,096 coins. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FLO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.