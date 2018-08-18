Fox Factory (FOXF) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Fox Factory earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 46.9180017617177 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $63.90 on Friday. Fox Factory has a 1-year low of $33.20 and a 1-year high of $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

In other news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total value of $67,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,614,670.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William H. Katherman sold 8,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $579,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,753,082 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

