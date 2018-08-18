Fox Factory Holding Corp (FOXF) SVP William H. Katherman Sells 8,655 Shares

Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) SVP William H. Katherman sold 8,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $579,885.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FOXF traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.90. 261,076 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,468. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.69.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $118,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the second quarter worth $144,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter worth $252,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 27.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 25.9% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fox Factory from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Fox Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Fox Factory has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

