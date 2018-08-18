Friendz (FDZ) Price Reaches $0.0061

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 18th. One Friendz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000093 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, The Rock Trading, HitBTC and DragonEX. During the last seven days, Friendz has traded 18.2% lower against the dollar. Friendz has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and $163,934.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015383 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00300326 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00159954 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000204 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012130 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034731 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Friendz’s genesis date was January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,142,645,649 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,870,212 tokens. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io. Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO.

Friendz can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: The Rock Trading, HitBTC, BitMart, Mercatox, DragonEX and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the exchanges listed above.

