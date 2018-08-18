Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $34.66 Million Position in Potlatchdeltic Corp (PCH)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,344 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Potlatchdeltic were worth $34,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 168.6% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 94.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 119,061 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 42.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 40,202 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 42.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,948 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Potlatchdeltic by 36.9% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 149,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,790,000 after purchasing an additional 40,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Lorrie D. Scott sold 1,500 shares of Potlatchdeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $70,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,417.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCH opened at $47.70 on Friday. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a fifty-two week low of $43.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.17.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $268.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Potlatchdeltic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Potlatchdeltic from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Potlatchdeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

