Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 35,241 Shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (WWE)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,241 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $18,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $623,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 23,890 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,648,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $554,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,967,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $71.00) on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.82.

In other news, insider Michael J. Luisi sold 12,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $984,543.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank A. Riddick III sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $509,418.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,989.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 175,011 shares of company stock valued at $13,910,710 over the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

World Wrestling Entertainment stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.41 and a beta of 1.04. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.62 and a 52-week high of $85.93.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.30 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is 73.85%.

World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through Network, Television, Home Entertainment, Digital Media, Live Events, Licensing, Venue Merchandise, WWEShop, and WWE Studios segments.

