Galena Biopharma (SLS) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News stories about Galena Biopharma (NYSE:SLS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Galena Biopharma earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.8336931395566 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE:SLS traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.89. The stock had a trading volume of 221,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,701. Galena Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

Galena Biopharma (NYSE:SLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter.

Galena Biopharma

Develop biopharmaceuticals

