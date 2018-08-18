GameStop Corp. (GME) Holdings Lifted by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,766 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in GameStop were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $147,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $150,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $131,000. Bristol Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GameStop during the first quarter worth about $143,000.

GME has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $15.00 price target on GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on GameStop from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GameStop from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on GameStop from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GameStop presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

Shares of GME stock opened at $15.33 on Friday. GameStop Corp. has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $22.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 1st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. GameStop had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services retailer. It operates in five segments: United States, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Technology Brands. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software.

