Gas (GAS) Price Reaches $5.50 on Major Exchanges

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded up 20.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $55.70 million and $4.03 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can currently be bought for about $5.50 or 0.00084038 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Poloniex, Koinex and Gate.io. During the last week, Gas has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00302786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00161423 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012201 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00040214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX, OKEx, Poloniex, Cobinhood, Bitbns, Gate.io, Koinex, Kucoin, Bitinka, Huobi, Binance, Switcheo Network and Coinnest. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

