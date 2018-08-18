Gazit Globe (GZT) vs. Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR) Critical Survey

Gazit Globe (NYSE: IIPR) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.2% of Gazit Globe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gazit Globe pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Innovative Industrial Properties pays out 149.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gazit Globe has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gazit Globe and Innovative Industrial Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gazit Globe $817.00 million 2.15 $142.00 million N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties $6.42 million 36.74 -$70,000.00 $0.67 51.85

Gazit Globe has higher revenue and earnings than Innovative Industrial Properties.

Risk & Volatility

Gazit Globe has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovative Industrial Properties has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its share price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Gazit Globe and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gazit Globe -7.58% 4.55% 1.65% Innovative Industrial Properties 31.15% 3.60% 3.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Gazit Globe and Innovative Industrial Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gazit Globe 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus price target of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.02%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than Gazit Globe.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats Gazit Globe on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gazit Globe Company Profile

Gazit Globe Ltd, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, operates, and manages supermarket-anchored shopping centers in North America, Europe, and internationally. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 426 properties with a gross leasable area of approximately 6.6 million square meters in approximately 20 countries. Gazit Globe Ltd was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017. Additional information is available at www.innovativeindustrialproperties.com.

