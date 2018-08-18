Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,480 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. BidaskClub downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. ValuEngine downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.50.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $97.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $66.14 and a 52-week high of $100.18.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. research analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 10th that permits the company to buyback 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 4,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $435,135.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,598.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Neill sold 452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $43,437.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

