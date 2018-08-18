Global Net Lease (GNL) Given Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.10

Headlines about Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Global Net Lease earned a news impact score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the financial services provider an impact score of 46.1044114940176 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have weighed in on GNL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley set a $24.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

GNL stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 1,299,775 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Global Net Lease has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.44). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $70.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.81 million. analysts expect that Global Net Lease will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1775 per share. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.97%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

