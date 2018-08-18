Golfsmith International (GOLF) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Golfsmith International earned a daily sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty retailer an impact score of 46.1049917858527 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOLF shares. Compass Point set a $25.00 price objective on Golfsmith International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Golfsmith International in a report on Friday, August 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Golfsmith International in a report on Monday, May 7th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on Golfsmith International from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golfsmith International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Golfsmith International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.36.

GOLF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 161,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,787. Golfsmith International has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $27.85.

Golfsmith International (NASDAQ:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $478.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

About Golfsmith International

Golfsmith International Holdings, Inc, the parent company of Golfsmith International, Inc, is a holding company. The Company is a specialty retailer of golf and tennis equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. The Company operates as an integrated multi-channel retailer, providing its customers the convenience of shopping in the retail stores across United States, through its Internet site, www.golfsmith.com, and from its catalogs.

