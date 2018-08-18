Good Times Restaurants (GTIM) versus Papa Murphy’s (FRSH) Financial Contrast

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ: FRSH) and Papa Murphy’s (NASDAQ:FRSH) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Papa Murphy’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $79.08 million 0.67 -$2.25 million ($0.18) -23.72 Papa Murphy’s $118.66 million 0.77 -$10,000.00 $0.15 35.80

Papa Murphy’s has higher revenue and earnings than Good Times Restaurants. Good Times Restaurants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Papa Murphy’s, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Good Times Restaurants has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Papa Murphy’s has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Papa Murphy’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants -1.45% -3.73% -2.51% Papa Murphy’s 11.82% 9.61% 3.69%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.8% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Papa Murphy’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of Good Times Restaurants shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of Papa Murphy’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Good Times Restaurants and Papa Murphy’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 1 0 3.00 Papa Murphy’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Good Times Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Good Times Restaurants’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Good Times Restaurants is more favorable than Papa Murphy’s.

Summary

Papa Murphy’s beats Good Times Restaurants on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Good Times Restaurants Company Profile

Good Times Restaurants Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in restaurant business in the United States. It operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale ?small box' restaurant concept. As of June 8, 2018, it operated and franchised a total of 36 restaurants under the Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard name; and 29 Bad Daddy's Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in Lakewood, Colorado.

Papa Murphy’s Company Profile

Papa Murphy's Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Take ?N' Bake pizza stores. The company operates in three segments: Domestic Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, and International. As of January 1, 2018, it operated approximately 1,523 stores, including 1,338 franchised and 145 company-owned stores in 39 states, as well as 14 stores in Canada and 26 stores in the Middle East. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.