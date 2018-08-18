Great Ajax Corp (AJX) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research firms have commented on AJX. ValuEngine downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Ajax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Great Ajax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Great Ajax stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,423. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $253.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.62. Great Ajax has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $14.69.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 50.12% and a return on equity of 9.38%. analysts predict that Great Ajax will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.89%. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 841.4% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 139,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 124,912 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 123,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 58,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 85.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 45,418 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,163,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,222,000 after buying an additional 44,617 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 33,466 shares during the period. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties, such as one to four unit homes and smaller commercial properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.