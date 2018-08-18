GreenMed (GRMD) Market Capitalization Achieves $213,847.00

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One GreenMed token can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000292 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, GreenMed has traded 21.8% lower against the dollar. GreenMed has a market cap of $213,847.00 and approximately $10,176.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000336 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00287435 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.83 or 0.00154157 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000197 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00011575 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00032115 BTC.

GreenMed Profile

GreenMed launched on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,467,373 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team. GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io.

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

