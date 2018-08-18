Gregory Eric Honsinger Buys 21,333 Shares of Ecobalt Solutions Inc (ECS) Stock

Ecobalt Solutions Inc (TSE:ECS) insider Gregory Eric Honsinger acquired 21,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$13,866.45.

Shares of TSE:ECS traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.64. 524,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,961. Ecobalt Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.54 and a 1 year high of C$2.10.

eCobalt Solutions Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for base and precious metals, and uranium, as well as copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns 100% interest in its primary asset, the Idaho Cobalt project that includes a mine/mill site located in Lemhi County, Idaho, producing battery grade cobalt salts for rechargeable battery and renewable energy sectors.

