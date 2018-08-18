Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (PAC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV earned a daily sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the transportation company an impact score of 44.9560587411561 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NYSE:PAC opened at $92.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.33. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $112.28.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $2.0146 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s previous special dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s payout ratio is currently 62.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.00.

About Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

