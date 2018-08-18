Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.16

Media coverage about Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) has trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.9701520544399 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

ASR stock opened at $172.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.67. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 12 month low of $152.40 and a 12 month high of $208.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Several research analysts recently commented on ASR shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.00.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

