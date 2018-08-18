Gulf Resources (GURE) Receives Media Sentiment Score of 0.16

Media headlines about Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Gulf Resources earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 46.2563030943194 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of GURE stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.13. 16,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,954. Gulf Resources has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 56.12 and a current ratio of 56.16.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Gulf Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

Gulf Resources Company Profile

Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in bromine, crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in China. It provides bromine for use in brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants. The company also offers crude salt for use as a material in alkali and chlorine alkali production; and for use in the chemical, food and beverage, and other industries.

