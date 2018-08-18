Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Home Depot Inc (HD)

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC cut its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,659 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up about 3.1% of Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ford Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Home Depot from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Home Depot from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Loop Capital set a $200.00 price target on Home Depot and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.35.

In other news, Director Stephanie Linnartz acquired 1,000 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $187.57 per share, for a total transaction of $187,570.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

HD opened at $195.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $226.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $146.89 and a 52 week high of $207.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $30.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.04 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 399.15% and a net margin of 8.85%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

