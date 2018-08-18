Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is an operating holding company. Hamilton Beach Brands, Inc. is a designer, marketer and distributor of branded electric household and specialty housewares appliances, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars and hotels. Kitchen Collection, LLC is a specialty retailer of kitchenware in outlet and traditional malls primarily in the United States. Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company is based in GLEN ALLEN, United States. “

Shares of HBB stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.64. The company had a trading volume of 31,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,518. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $326.82 million and a P/E ratio of 15.54. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 1-year low of $20.97 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $157.94 million during the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 49.75%. research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Beach Brands will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hamilton Beach Brands by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Hamilton Beach Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 36.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the consumer, commercial, specialty small appliance, and specialty retail market in the United States and internationally. It designs, markets, and distributes a range of small branded electric household and specialty housewares small appliances, including blenders, can openers, coffeemakers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens, as well as commercial products for restaurants, bars, and hotels under the under the Hamilton Beach, Proctor Silex brand names.

