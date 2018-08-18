Hapag-Lloyd (HLAG) Given a €31.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd (ETR:HLAG) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.50 ($34.66) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($46.59) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($54.55) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($51.14) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Commerzbank set a €40.00 ($45.45) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hapag-Lloyd has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €33.58 ($38.16).

Get Hapag-Lloyd alerts:

Shares of HLAG opened at €35.34 ($40.16) on Tuesday. Hapag-Lloyd has a one year low of €24.81 ($28.19) and a one year high of €40.20 ($45.68).

About Hapag-Lloyd

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo comprising pharmaceuticals.

Featured Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.