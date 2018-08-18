Head to Head Comparison: E*TRADE Financial (ETFC) versus Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ: MLVF) and Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.8% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.1% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of E*TRADE Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and Malvern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio E*TRADE Financial $2.37 billion 6.83 $614.00 million $2.19 27.94 Malvern Bancorp $36.12 million 4.52 $5.81 million N/A N/A

E*TRADE Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Malvern Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for E*TRADE Financial and Malvern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score E*TRADE Financial 0 2 12 1 2.93 Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

E*TRADE Financial currently has a consensus target price of $66.80, suggesting a potential upside of 9.17%. Malvern Bancorp has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.90%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than E*TRADE Financial.

Profitability

This table compares E*TRADE Financial and Malvern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets E*TRADE Financial 29.13% 13.39% 1.32% Malvern Bancorp 15.63% 7.64% 0.75%

Volatility and Risk

E*TRADE Financial has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Malvern Bancorp has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

E*TRADE Financial beats Malvern Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the E*TRADE Financial brand. It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to retail investors; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; clearing and settlement services; investment advisory services; and financial corporate services, such as software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients. The company provides its services to customers through digital platforms; and a network of industry-licensed customer service representatives and financial consultants through phone, email, and online at two national financial centers, as well as in person through 30 regional financial centers in the United States. E*TRADE Financial Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Malvern Federal Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company offers checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits; and debit and credit card, wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, safe deposit box, telephone banking, and mobile banking services. It also provides residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, including commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. In addition, the company offers liquidity management, investment, custody, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, insurance, and 401k services to high net worth individuals and families. Further, it provides remote deposit capture banking for business customers; and mobile remote deposit capture banking for retail and business customers. As of September 30, 2017, the company owns and maintains its headquarters and six full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; a private banking office in Morristown, New Jersey; and leases representative offices in Montchanin, Delaware, and Palm Beach, Florida. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

