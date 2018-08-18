Head-To-Head Contrast: Everbridge (EVBG) & BlackBerry (BB)

Everbridge (NYSE: BB) and BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Everbridge and BlackBerry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everbridge $104.35 million 15.45 -$19.63 million ($0.57) -96.25 BlackBerry $932.00 million 5.81 $405.00 million $0.05 201.40

BlackBerry has higher revenue and earnings than Everbridge. Everbridge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackBerry, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of Everbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of BlackBerry shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of Everbridge shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of BlackBerry shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Everbridge and BlackBerry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everbridge -31.96% -64.53% -16.15% BlackBerry -35.82% 3.91% 2.56%

Volatility and Risk

Everbridge has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackBerry has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Everbridge and BlackBerry, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everbridge 0 0 9 0 3.00 BlackBerry 1 5 4 0 2.30

Everbridge presently has a consensus target price of $53.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.39%. BlackBerry has a consensus target price of $11.95, suggesting a potential upside of 18.71%. Given BlackBerry’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BlackBerry is more favorable than Everbridge.

Summary

BlackBerry beats Everbridge on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc. operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage. Its software applications also include Visual Command Center, which enables customers to monitor and integrate threat data, as well as information on internal incidents; Community Engagement that integrates emergency management and community outreach; Crisis Commander, which provides mobile access to crisis, recovery, and brand protection plans, as well as the capability to manage a crisis or event; and Secure Messaging that offers an alternative way for organization's employees to communicate and share nonpublic information. The company also provides customer support services. It serves enterprises, small businesses, non-profit organizations, educational institutions, and government agencies in technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, higher education, and professional services industries. The company was formerly known as 3n Global, Inc. and changed its name to Everbridge, Inc. in April 2009. Everbridge, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited operates as an enterprise software and services company focused on securing and managing endpoints in the Internet of Things. It offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure and networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution, as well as Communications Platform as a Service. The company also provides BlackBerry QNX, a software for automotive electronics; BlackBerry Jarvis, a cloud-based static binary code-scanning solution; Certicom that offers software components and end-to-end security solutions targeted at bandwidth and resource-constrained applications; Paratek, which offers adaptive radio frequency antenna tuning technology; BlackBerry Radar, an asset tracking and telematics product. In addition, it offers intellectual property and licensing; mobility licensing; other licensing programs; and develops legacy BlackBerry 10 platform, and delivers BlackBerry productivity applications to Android smartphone. Further, the company engages in the development and licensing of secure device software and the outsourcing to partners of design, manufacturing, sales, and customer support for BlackBerry-branded handsets; and provision of Android smartphones, smartphone accessories, and non-warranty repair services. Additionally, it is involved in the operations related to subscribers using mobile devices with its legacy BlackBerry 7 and prior operating systems. The company was formerly known as Research In Motion Limited and changed its name to BlackBerry Limited in July 2013. BlackBerry Limited was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada.

