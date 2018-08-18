Head to Head Contrast: Quintana Energy Services (QES) vs. Subsea 7 (SUBCY)

Quintana Energy Services (OTCMKTS: SUBCY) and Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

16.8% of Quintana Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Subsea 7 shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Quintana Energy Services and Subsea 7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quintana Energy Services N/A N/A N/A Subsea 7 5.95% 4.25% 3.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quintana Energy Services and Subsea 7’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quintana Energy Services $438.03 million 0.58 -$21.15 million ($0.05) -154.40 Subsea 7 $3.99 billion 1.07 $454.80 million $1.27 10.30

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than Quintana Energy Services. Quintana Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Subsea 7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quintana Energy Services and Subsea 7, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quintana Energy Services 0 1 6 0 2.86 Subsea 7 2 0 1 0 1.67

Quintana Energy Services currently has a consensus price target of $12.17, suggesting a potential upside of 57.60%. Given Quintana Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quintana Energy Services is more favorable than Subsea 7.

Summary

Subsea 7 beats Quintana Energy Services on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc. provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. It operates through four segments: Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services segment provides directional, horizontal, underbalanced, and measurement-while-drilling, as well as rental tool and pipe inspection services. The Pressure Pumping Services segment provides hydraulic fracturing stimulation services; cementing services, such as surface- and intermediate-casing and long-string cementing services; and a range of acid stimulation services comprising CO2 foamed acid stimulation services. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a pressure pumping fleet of 245,925 hydraulic horsepower. The Pressure Control Services segment offers coiled tubing, rig-assisted snubbing, nitrogen, fluid pumping, and well control services for drilling, completion, and workover activities. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had a fleet of 23 coiled tubing, 36 rig-assisted snubbing, and 24 nitrogen pumping units. The Wireline Services segment offers pump-down services for setting plugs between frac stages, as well as the deployment of perforation equipment in connection with plug-and-perf operations; and other pump-down and cased-hole wireline services, including electro-mechanical pipe-cutting and punching. This segment also provides cased-hole production logging, injection profiling, stimulation performance evaluation, and water break-through identification services; and industrial logging services for cavern, storage, and injection wells, as well as operates Archer's POINT proprietary detection system and SPACE imaging and measurement platform in the land market. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 49 wireline units. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Subsea 7

Subsea 7 S.A. operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; life of field services, such as inspection, repair, maintenance, integrity management, and remote intervention of subsea infrastructure; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines; hook-up services; and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms in shallow water. In addition, it operates heavy lifting vessels and oil and gas structures; and installs offshore wind farm foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities. It has a fleet of 35 vessels; 2 vessels under construction; and 166 ROVs. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg City, Luxembourg.

