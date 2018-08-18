Head-To-Head Survey: Cirrus Logic (CRUS) and ChipMOS Technologies (IMOS)

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ: IMOS) and ChipMOS Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cirrus Logic and ChipMOS Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cirrus Logic 2 2 7 0 2.45 ChipMOS Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cirrus Logic currently has a consensus price target of $54.10, indicating a potential upside of 26.31%. Given Cirrus Logic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cirrus Logic is more favorable than ChipMOS Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Cirrus Logic has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChipMOS Technologies has a beta of 0.48, indicating that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.7% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of ChipMOS Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Cirrus Logic shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cirrus Logic and ChipMOS Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cirrus Logic 7.83% 17.46% 14.28% ChipMOS Technologies 2.71% 2.91% 1.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cirrus Logic and ChipMOS Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cirrus Logic $1.53 billion 1.71 $161.99 million $3.69 11.61 ChipMOS Technologies $605.30 million 0.96 $94.36 million $0.95 14.29

Cirrus Logic has higher revenue and earnings than ChipMOS Technologies. Cirrus Logic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ChipMOS Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cirrus Logic beats ChipMOS Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors. The company also provides SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features. It provides its products for portable applications, including smartphones, tablets, digital headsets, and speakers, as well as for wearables, such as smart watches and smart bands, VR headsets, and action cameras. The company's products are also used in laptops, audio/video receivers, home theater systems, set-up boxes, musical instruments, and professional audio products applications; and serve the automotive market, which include satellite radio systems, telematics, and multi-speaker car-audio systems. In addition, the company's products are used in industrial and energy-related applications, including digital utility meter, power supply, energy control, energy measurement, and energy exploration applications. It markets and sells its products through direct sales force, external sales representatives, and distributors in the United States and internationally. Cirrus Logic, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About ChipMOS Technologies

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. It provides a range of back-end assembly and test services, including engineering test, wafer probing and final test of memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors, as well as leadframe-and organic substrate-based package assembly services for memory and logic/mixed-signal semiconductors; and gold bumping, reel to reel assembly, and test services for LCD and other flat-panel display driver semiconductors. The company's semiconductors are used in personal computers; graphics applications, such as game consoles; communications equipment; mobile products comprising cellular handsets, tablets, and consumer electronic products; and automotive/industry and display applications, such as flat-panel displays. It serves customers in Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, and the United States. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan.

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.