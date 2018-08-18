Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) Shares Sold by Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America reduced its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,241 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America’s holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America were worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,334,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,148,000 after acquiring an additional 185,442 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,763,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,103,000 after acquiring an additional 256,132 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America during the 1st quarter valued at $189,343,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,938,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,631,000 after purchasing an additional 251,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,636,000 after purchasing an additional 241,551 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.35 per share, for a total transaction of $96,330.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 141,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,647.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Healthcare Trust Of America from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust Of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE HTA opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.26. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $31.87.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $173.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. This is an increase from Healthcare Trust Of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.85%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the United States, comprising over 24.1 million square feet of GLA, with over $7.0 billion invested primarily in medical office buildings. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

