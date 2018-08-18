Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (SNLN) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,583,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,288 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.08% of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF worth $46,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNLN. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. HL Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000.

NASDAQ:SNLN opened at $18.18 on Friday. Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $18.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a $0.0678 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a positive change from Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th.

