Highwoods Properties Inc (HIW) Shares Bought by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at $203,000. TLP Group LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 39.3% during the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at $351,000. 93.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Highwoods Properties news, CFO Mark F. Mulhern sold 14,141 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $706,484.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller sold 3,676 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $186,998.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,244,491.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,817 shares of company stock valued at $942,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

HIW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. SunTrust Banks set a $51.00 target price on shares of Highwoods Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Friday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $50.39 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $41.34 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.37). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 27.68%. The business had revenue of $178.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is currently 56.40%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fullyintegrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

