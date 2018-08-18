HoboNickels (HBN) Price Reaches $0.0036 on Major Exchanges

HoboNickels (CURRENCY:HBN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. HoboNickels has a total market capitalization of $232,802.00 and $22.00 worth of HoboNickels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HoboNickels coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HoboNickels has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HoboNickels alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00043645 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004742 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00248175 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000490 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002083 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002458 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00061621 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000200 BTC.

HoboNickels Coin Profile

HoboNickels (CRYPTO:HBN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2013. HoboNickels’ total supply is 64,151,405 coins. The official website for HoboNickels is hobonickels.info. HoboNickels’ official Twitter account is @hobonickels_hbn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HoboNickels Coin Trading

HoboNickels can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoboNickels directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoboNickels should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoboNickels using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HoboNickels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HoboNickels and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.