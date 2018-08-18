Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,534 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,970 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Horizon Pharma worth $7,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 252.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,312,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,643,000 after acquiring an additional 940,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 299.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,124,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,967,000 after purchasing an additional 842,814 shares during the last quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 16.3% in the first quarter. venBio Select Advisor LLC now owns 5,158,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,253,000 after purchasing an additional 722,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 158.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 706,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 433,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Horizon Pharma by 140.8% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 639,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 374,107 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on HZNP. BidaskClub downgraded Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Horizon Pharma from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Horizon Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $21.00 price objective on Horizon Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other Horizon Pharma news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 17,931 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $288,868.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 110,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 15,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $271,312.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,717 shares of company stock worth $1,907,999. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. Horizon Pharma PLC has a 1 year low of $11.17 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $302.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.51 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 19.05% and a negative net margin of 28.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. analysts predict that Horizon Pharma PLC will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

