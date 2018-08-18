Hyper Pay Price Hits $0.0039 (HPY)

Hyper Pay (CURRENCY:HPY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. Hyper Pay has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $65.00 worth of Hyper Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hyper Pay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hyper Pay has traded down 33.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hyper Pay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005018 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015809 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000328 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00279573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00150962 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000183 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011343 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $427.36 or 0.06725435 BTC.

Hyper Pay Token Profile

Hyper Pay’s total supply is 2,650,000,000 tokens. Hyper Pay’s official Twitter account is @hyperpay_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hyper Pay’s official message board is weibo.com/u/6358820994?refer_flag=1005050010_&is_hot=1. Hyper Pay’s official website is hyperpay.tech.

Buying and Selling Hyper Pay

Hyper Pay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hyper Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hyper Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.