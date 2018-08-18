IDEX Co. (IEX) Shares Sold by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 26.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IEX. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,508,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,577,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,849,000 after buying an additional 238,547 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in IDEX by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 376,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,683,000 after buying an additional 174,470 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,843,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in IDEX by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 132,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,055,000 after buying an additional 86,584 shares in the last quarter. 95.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on IDEX from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.90.

In related news, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 94,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $13,636,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 149,451 shares in the company, valued at $21,670,395. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.90, for a total value of $520,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,656.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,591 shares of company stock valued at $20,202,118. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE IEX opened at $152.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $110.25 and a one year high of $154.62.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.10 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 15.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 16th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, valves, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. Its Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

